1 year after Trina Hunt first reported missing, family wants closure in Port Moody woman's murder case

One of the family members of Trina Hunt is urging police to move faster on investigating her murder, one year after the Port Moody woman was first reported missing.

Hunt, 48, was reported missing from her house in the city's Heritage Mountain neighbourhood by her husband on Jan. 18, 2021. Her disappearance triggered a months-long search involving hundreds of people coordinated through social media.

On Mar. 29, her remains were found in an area south of Silver Creek in Hope, B.C. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) subsequently took over the case. No arrests have been made since then, with a $50,000 reward still being offered for any fresh information on the case.

Stephanie Ibbott, one of Hunt's cousins-in-law who is acting as a spokesperson for her family, said she is still hopeful that someone will offer information that would lead to finding Hunt's killer.

"There is a $50,000 reward, and that's a lot of money that can change someone's life," she said. "That information that they have will change our lives."

Homicide investigators said in a statement Tuesday they are still investigating Hunt's murder. However, no updates have been provided since June, when IHIT searched her home, as well as her husband's home in Mission, B.C.

"We understand there is a great deal of interest and our updates have been limited," said Sgt. David Lee. "These investigations take time and we do not want to jeopardize a positive outcome."

Hunt's disappearance led to a huge search with hundreds of community members involved. Her remains were eventually discovered on Mar. 29, 2021. (Facebook/Rick DC)

Ibbott said the pain from losing Hunt is still being felt a year later.

"When someone is murdered, and they're a completely innocent person who never harmed anyone, who was just a light in everyone's lives ... how do you move on from that?"

She said the community response to Hunt's disappearance was "touching" and the family remained grateful to everyone who assisted in the search.

"Every time the community has been there for us," she said.

"They're always sending messages and posting comments to let us know that they're thinking of us. And Trina is on their minds and they want justice for her."