Arrest made in connection with 2021 death of Trina Hunt

A man was arrested outside a home in Port Moody, B.C., in connection to the 2021 death of Trina Hunt, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed Friday.

Hunt, 48, was reported missing from her house in the city's Heritage Mountain neighbourhood by her husband on Jan. 18, 2021.

Her disappearance triggered a months-long search involving hundreds of people, co-ordinated through social media.

Her remains were found in an area south of Silver Creek in Hope, B.C., just over two months later. IHIT subsequently took over the case.

Last June, Hunt's family offered $50,000 to anybody who could bring information to the RCMP, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

IHIT said Friday it will not release any names as charges have not been laid. IHIT said more details will be provided Saturday or later in the weekend.

Hunt's cousin-in-law, Stephanie Ibbott, told CBC that Hunt's family has not yet been given much information on the arrest.