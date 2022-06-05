Port Moody neighbours say man arrested is husband of Trina Hunt

Neighbours and another person close to the case of a missing Port Moody woman whose remains were later found say her husband was the person arrested by police Friday afternoon.

Trina Hunt, 48, was reported missing from her house in the city's Heritage Mountain neighbourhood by her husband, Iain Hunt, on Jan. 18, 2021.

Her disappearance triggered a months-long search involving hundreds of people, co-ordinated through social media.

Her remains were found in an area south of Silver Creek in Hope, B.C., just over two months later. The RCMP's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) subsequently took over the case.

On Friday afternoon police returned to the couple's house and arrested a man but did not identify him or confirm if any charges had been recommended to prosecutors.

IHIT said Friday it would not release any names as charges have not been laid.

IHIT said more details will be provided Saturday or later in the weekend.

The residence where Trina Hunt lived in Port Moody as seen on Saturday. On Friday, police returned to the house where they arrested and took a man into custody. (Murray Titus/CBC News)

On Saturday, neighbours in the community who either saw the arrest take place or saw a video of the arrest told CBC News the person taken into custody was Iain Hunt.

Laurie Price-Harvey lives next door to the Hunt residence.

"I think it's an overall relief," she said. "It's been hard to watch all her pictures out there, it's incredibly sad and bizarre."

A sign in Port Moody appealing for information in the disappearance and death of Trina Hunt. (Murray Titus/CBC News)

Since Trina Hunt's disappearance and the discovery of her remains, community members and others organized searches for Hunt, while saying her disappearance was out of character.

Once her death was confirmed, advocates focused on justice for the slain woman, by posting poster boards, stickers and lawn signs that said #JusticeforTrina across the Lower Mainland.

Jenn Lamont, who says she never met Trina Hunt but shared acquaintances, set up a Facebook page and a Reddit group that sought tips and shared information over the case.

"The community rallied around the family," she said on Saturday. "There was something off, right from the get-go with this story."

'Shock'

Lamont commended investigators for their work on the case, and said she has been in contact with Trina Hunt's family since the arrest officers made on Friday.

"I think it's a shock even though you were expecting this," she said.

Hunt's cousin-in-law, Stephanie Ibbott, told CBC that Hunt's family has not yet been given much information on the arrest.

Last June, Hunt's family offered $50,000 to anybody who could bring information to the RCMP, according to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).