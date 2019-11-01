Record trick-or-treat numbers reported by Metro Vancouver households

Some Metro Vancouver homes said they saw record numbers of trick-or-treaters this Halloween, with five telling CBC they got more than 1,000 people demanding candy on Thursday night.

They were led by a property on Trinity Street in East Vancouver, which reported around 1,700 kids to CBC's Trick or Treat Count 2019.

It's not too late! Report the number of trick-or-treaters you got here

The other four houses reporting more than 1,000 were all in the Douglas Park area, near King Edward Avenue and Cambie Street on the West Side of Vancouver.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/treatcount2019?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#treatcount2019</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/tarajcarman?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@tarajcarman</a> <br>1433 is a new record for us (formerly <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ThrillerHouse?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ThrillerHouse</a> in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DouglasPark?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DouglasPark</a>). <a href="https://twitter.com/cbcnewsbc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcnewsbc</a> on location (our house in the background) <a href="https://t.co/AySLj3SIti">pic.twitter.com/AySLj3SIti</a> —@BruceVerchere

The two neighbourhoods have consistently topped the treat count for several years.

But the data revealed some new Halloween hot spots this year.

Two homes in Langley's Yorkson neighbourhood, just east of Highway 1 and 200th Street, reported more than 700 trick-or-treaters.

Trick-or-treaters in Vancouver. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

This is the first year the treat count was covered provincewide, with reports coming in from Dawson Creek to Duncan.

Outside Metro Vancouver, the house with the highest reported number or trick-or-treaters was in Kamloops, at 538.

Kids go house to house while trick-or-treating in Vancouver. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

In Greater Victoria, a house in Oak Bay handing out popcorn got the most trick-or-treaters, at 500.