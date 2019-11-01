Record trick-or-treat numbers reported by Metro Vancouver households
5 houses tell CBC they got more than 1,000 candy hunters Halloween night
Some Metro Vancouver homes said they saw record numbers of trick-or-treaters this Halloween, with five telling CBC they got more than 1,000 people demanding candy on Thursday night.
They were led by a property on Trinity Street in East Vancouver, which reported around 1,700 kids to CBC's Trick or Treat Count 2019.
- It's not too late! Report the number of trick-or-treaters you got here
The other four houses reporting more than 1,000 were all in the Douglas Park area, near King Edward Avenue and Cambie Street on the West Side of Vancouver.
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/treatcount2019?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#treatcount2019</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/tarajcarman?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@tarajcarman</a> <br>1433 is a new record for us (formerly <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ThrillerHouse?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ThrillerHouse</a> in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DouglasPark?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DouglasPark</a>). <a href="https://twitter.com/cbcnewsbc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cbcnewsbc</a> on location (our house in the background) <a href="https://t.co/AySLj3SIti">pic.twitter.com/AySLj3SIti</a>—@BruceVerchere
The two neighbourhoods have consistently topped the treat count for several years.
But the data revealed some new Halloween hot spots this year.
Two homes in Langley's Yorkson neighbourhood, just east of Highway 1 and 200th Street, reported more than 700 trick-or-treaters.
This is the first year the treat count was covered provincewide, with reports coming in from Dawson Creek to Duncan.
Outside Metro Vancouver, the house with the highest reported number or trick-or-treaters was in Kamloops, at 538.
In Greater Victoria, a house in Oak Bay handing out popcorn got the most trick-or-treaters, at 500.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.