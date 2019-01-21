Trial of woman accused of killing daughter wrapping up

The jury deciding the fate of Lisa Batstone, the woman accused of killing her daughter, Teagan, is hearing closing arguments this week.

The eight-year-old girl was found dead in Lisa's trunk in December 2014. In court, experts testified Teagan died of asphyxiation.

Lisa is facing a charge of second degree murder in connection with her death.

Closing arguments began Monday, defence lawyer Tony Paisana arguing the Crown has not proved beyond a reasonable doubt Lisa intended to kill Teagan.

Paisana argued Lisa was intoxicated but loved her daughter dearly.

He told the jury her motivation was altruistic, wanting to protect her daughter. He also said once she realized what she had done, she tried to kill herself.

Gabe Batstone, left, speaks with Crown counsel Christopher McPherson outside B.C. Supreme Court in December. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

Justice Catherine Murray questioned that, citing Lisa's statement to police which read in part, "I wanted to die, I didn't want to abandon her and leave her to him."

The defence argued the intent of Lisa's admission wasn't to deny custody to the father but was part of a confusing statement that showed she was still in shock.

Lisa sat in the prisoner's box in a pink button-up shirt and didn't make eye contact with family members and church community members in court.

Closing arguments will continue Tuesday, with a decision expected in the coming months