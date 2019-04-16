Trial begins Monday in Penticton, B.C., for retired city engineeer facing 4 murder charges

A retired city engineer from Penticton, B.C., who is facing multiple murder charges after a shooting rampage left four people dead, is starting trial on Monday.

John Brittain, 69, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder. The trial is expected to last at least four weeks.

Brittain was charged in relation to a series of shootings in April 2019. He turned himself in at the front desk of the local police detachment after four people were found dead.

Three of the victims were shot in the neighbourhood where they lived and the fourth was shot in a second location about 10 minutes away near Lakeview Street and Heales Avenue, across from where Brittain was renting a suite.

Police forensic officers investigate after the body of a man who was shot was found outside a home near Lakeview Street and Heales Avenue in Penticton, B.C., on Monday, April 15, 2019. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The victims — Barry and Sue Wonch, Darlene Knippelberg and Rudi Winter — were all seniors living in the Okanagan city. RCMP have not indicated a motive in the shooting deaths, but have said that Brittain knew all of his alleged victims.

Friends remembered the victims as "the best neighbours we've ever had."

Brittain worked for the city's engineering department for several years until his retirement "due to an illness" in 2016.

All of the victims lived on the same block, as did John Brittain's estranged wife, Katherine Brittain, who was not one of the victims. (CBC News)

Sarah Young, the daughter of one of the victims, Susan and Barry Wonch, has sued the accused killer and his estranged wife.

In her notice of civil claim, Young names Brittain's wife, Katherine, as "a conspirator to the murder."

"Katherine Jean Brittain instructed, counselled, encouraged and directed the defendant John Brittain to commit the murder," the lawsuit reads.

Both Katherine and John Brittain have filed responses denying the claims.