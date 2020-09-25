Tri-Cities' only COVID-19 testing clinic to close over staff burnout

The Tri-Cities' only COVID-19 testing site will soon be closing its doors, leaving the region — which is home to more than 200,000 people — with no local coronavirus assessment site.

In a letter to residents, medical director Jordan Sugie and family physician Carllin Man describe how staff are overworked and burnt out.

The Tri-Cities' COVID-19 and Influenza-Like Illness Assessment Clinic in Port Coquitlam was started by a group of independent family physicians after the closure of a previous testing site in New Westminster.

But it was only ever meant to serve as a stopgap until a high capacity testing site could be built in the following weeks.

Four months later, no new testing site has opened and the staff at the small clinic are at their wits' ends.

"We simply cannot continue for our own health," wrote the doctors, who put their practices on hold to start the clinic.

"With our limited staff and resources, we are no longer able to continue running our testing site."

Once closed, the nearest testing sites for the residents of the Tri-Cities can be found in Maple Ridge, Burnaby or Surrey.

The doctors ended their letter with a call to action for residents in the area.

"The lack of a testing site in the New Westminster and Tri-Cities area leaves a significant population without a convenient and accessible COVID-19 testing site," they wrote.

Adding that people should contact their local community leaders and "let their voices be heard."

The clinic will officially close on Oct. 2.

Once closed, the Tri-Cities will lose its only COVID-19 assessment site. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

CBC News contacted Fraser Health to find out when a new high-capacity testing facility would open, but received no response.

'It's our line of defence'

Camille Mateos has been waiting to get a COVID-19 test for the past few days. She lives in the Coquitlam neighbourhood of Maillardville. And she says it's terrifying to imagine that the area will lose its only testing centre.

"It's crazy to think it's going to close and there is no replacement coming," she said, adding that Burnaby or Maple Ridge are quite far away, especially for people who don't own vehicles and normally would rely on transit.

"You can't take transit if you don't know if you have COVID or not. You don't want to spread it to your community."

She says she wants to see Fraser Health either support the existing clinic and their doctors or to quickly move forward with a new testing site.

"We can't have doctors right now being overworked. It's our line of defence. If we don't have our line of defence, we're in a really bad place," she said.

Mayor calls on health authority to 'step it up'

Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West says the region has been let down by Fraser Health, adding the doctors at the COVID-19 and Influenza-Like Illness Assessment Clinic never should have had to take on the responsibility of offering a testing clinic, but did so because there was a need that wasn't being met.

"I don't blame the doctors at all. These doctors have come together and put this clinic together and operated [it] on their own," he said.

Now, West is calling on Fraser Health and the province to "step it up" and provide a clinic.

"It shouldn't be left to a couple of individual doctors in our community to make this happen. This is why we have a health authority," said West.