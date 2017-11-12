Police seek women who had contact with high-risk offender

A convicted sex offender who has been living in Vancouver since serving his prison term is back in police custody after allegedly breaching court-ordered conditions.

In November 2017, Vancouver police warned the public that Trevor Leonard Smith, 45, who had served a sentence for sex crimes, would be living in Vancouver and could pose a danger to women and children.

Police say he posed a high risk for committing violence against women and sexual offences against children.

Now, investigators want to speak to women who have had contact with him since his release in 2017.

Smith was arrested Friday and remains in custody.

New charges approved

Vancouver police say they have been monitoring Smith since he was released from prison and suspect he has been using several aliases such as Trevor Landry or Trevor Kevin Williams.

Investigators say Smith has violated several of his conditions and say Crown counsel has approved six counts of breaching a recognizance.

As part of Smith's court-ordered living conditions, Smith was not permitted to have contact, direct or indirect, with children and/or youth 16 years of age or under. As well, he was required to report his relationships and friendships with females.

He was not allowed to consume or possess alcohol or drugs, or possess a computer system, including a handheld device.

Anyone with information about Smith is asked to call investigators at 604-717-0603.