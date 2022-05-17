B.C. company reports no survivors found in refuge chamber after Burkina Faso mine flood
None of 8 workers missing in flooded Perkoa Mine were able to reach underground chamber
B.C.-based Trevali Mining Corp. says none of the eight workers missing since the Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso flooded a month ago were able to reach an underground refuge chamber.
The company, headquartered in Vancouver, says rescue workers, who have been working 24 hours a day to remove water from the mine, reached the refuge 570 metres below ground but found it intact with no one inside.
Trevali CEO Ricus Grimbeek called it devastating news.
The company says search crews will continue to work at maximum capacity until the missing individuals are recovered.
There has been no communication with the eight missing workers since the mine was flooded after heavy rainfall in the region on April 16.
The company has said it's working closely with authorities as it investigates the cause of the flooding.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?