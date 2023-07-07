Tree planter airlifted to hospital after bear attack in B.C., conservation service says

Conservation officers are investigating after a tree planter was attacked by a bear in northeastern B.C.

A brief statement from the Conservation Officer Service said the attack happened Thursday near Tumbler Ridge.

The service said the victim was airlifted to hospital in Prince George, but further information on the severity of their injuries was not immediately available.

Four conservation officers have been assigned to investigate the attack. They will try to track the bear and identify whether it was a black bear or a grizzly bear.

They will also work to determine why the animal might have attacked the worker.

CBC News has contacted B.C. Emergency Health Services for more information.