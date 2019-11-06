Christmas tradition returns as giant tree hoisted nine storeys high in Prince George

A Christmas tradition has returned to Prince George, B.C., and it involves lifting an 18-metre tall tree onto the roof of a nine-storey hotel.

For 30 years, the Salvation Army would hoist a large tree onto the roof of the Coast hotel in downtown Prince George, and slowly light it up as it received donations for its Christmas 'Tree of Lights' fundraiser.

But it discontinued the program in 2017 due to a combination of costs and logistics, instead turning its attention to the Christmas Kettle program.

Now, the United Way of Northern B.C. has stepped in to revive the Tree of Lights, and on Wednesday a small crowd of people gathered downtown to watch a crane lift the tree onto the hotel's roof, 33 metres in the air.

Trista Spencer, interim executive director of the United Way of Northern B.C., said much of her team grew up in Prince George, and were excited by the chance to bring back a piece of their childhood.

Trista Spencer of the United Way of Northern B.C. was excited to revive a holiday tradition in Prince George. This year's fundraising campaign will focus on mental health supports in the community. (Andrew Kurjata/CBC)

"All of us remember it as this magical, community thing," she said. "It was kind of like an icon."

The person in charge of actually getting the tree to the roof was Butch Doherty, who works in the hotel's maintenance department and has overseen the project almost every year since it began.

Doherty said he had mixed feelings when he was told the tree would be returning; excitement because it's such a big community tradition, and some trepidation because of the work involved.

"Once it's on the roof... it takes five people five days to put all the lights on," he said.

Butch Doherty said it takes a team of five people at least five days to string 1,000 lights onto the tree, and that it's all done after it is on the hotel roof — making for cold work. (Andrew Kurjata/CBC)

"It's 1,000 lights... It's close to the edge, a ladder's involved... and it's cold," he said with a laugh. "Sometimes you look over the edge and you realize it's quite a ways."

The tree was provided by Warmac Ventures, a Prince George-based logging and trucking company. Ted McAfee drove it over 60 kilometres of logging road and 100 kilometres of highway to get it downtown.

Ted McAfee drove the tree into town. He said if he does it again, he wants to put a sign on the front of his truck reading 'Merry Christmas.' (Andrew Kurjata/CBC)

"Most people gave us the thumbs up," he said of the drivers who passed him on the road. "I should have had a sign on the front that said 'Merry Christmas.'"

McAfee said he looked forward to bringing his grandchildren and great-grandchildren downtown to see the tree as it was lit up, which is exactly what Spencer said the United Way hoped to accomplish by reviving the tradition.

"I always imagine myself going back to that place as a child, where you have that little bit of sense of wonder around the holidays and what it actually means," she said.

The campaign officially kicks off on November 24, with a goal of $25,000 that will go toward mental health programs in the community.

After being lifted to the roof, the tree needs to be decorated. The fundraising campaign officially begins Nov. 24. (Andrew Kurjata/CBC)

After a two year hiatus, a Christmas tradition has returned to Prince George, B.C. It involves lifting a 60-foot tree onto the roof of a nine-storey hotel. The CBC's Andrew Kurjata meets some of the people behind the Tree of Lights.

