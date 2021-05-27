Photo of massive tree being hauled down Vancouver Island highway sparks global outrage

Lorna Beecroft was headed to Costco in Nanaimo, B.C., on Tuesday when she saw a trailer loaded with a tree so massive it had to be hundreds of years old.

Beecroft says she was stunned by the tree's size so she snapped a photo to show her friends, given the ongoing protests against old-growth logging taking place not far away on southern Vancouver Island.

The photo enraged many who viewed the huge log — likely a cedar or Sitka spruce, according to experts — but it turns out this tree was probably not felled recently.

"It was actually rather mind-boggling … it was so incongruous," said Beecroft. "I have never seen a tree that big on a truck. It could be 1,000 years old."

Within hours the image of the tree was being shared worldwide. By Thursday more than 15,000 had shared it on Twitter and 18,000 on Facebook. She was getting messages from as far away as Japan, Denmark and Germany.

It touched a global nerve during the same week more than 127 people were arrested trying to protect ancient trees near Fairy Creek watershed.

Demonstrators have massed near Port Renfrew to try to stop Teal-Jones logging operations. The RCMP have moved in to enforce a court injunction and remove protesters who impede legal logging in area.

Police use a jackhammer to remove a person secured to a logging road near Port Renfrew, B.C., on southern Vancouver Island during a protest against old-growth logging in the area this week. (Michael Mcarthur/CBC News)

Taylor Bachrach, NDP MP for Skeena-Bulkley Valley, retweeted the image and wrote: "Barbaric."

Beecroft says she's no "hippie nut" as she's been labelled by some online. She used to work in the logging industry in B.C.'s Interior and says she supports logging, but feels ancient giant trees need protection.

"Especially right now with people fighting to make sure we don't log off these old-growth trees. Holy cow, this is a tree like the ones they are fighting for and it's driving down the road right now," said Beecroft. "It's like watching someone shoot the last dodo. We can't do this."

Beecroft said she wishes she'd gotten a clearer shot, as many online are calling it fake.

The tree is real, it's just probably not from any recent logging, according to the provincial government. Although its exact origin story remains a mystery for now.

An employee of Dumas Trucking Ltd., which owns the truck in the photo, told CBC that the company will not make further comment on the tree and it's up to the province to share the information it has. Earlier in the week, Richard Hewitt of the company did confirm to The Tyee news website that the tree was not freshly cut and that it was picked up from a log sorting area.

Salvage or deadfall

The provincial Ministry of Forests confirmed that they are investigating the tree's origin.

"It's illegal to cut down exceptionally large trees," the ministry said in a statement.

B.C. introduced Big Tree Regulation in June 2019. Penalties for "harvesting an exceptionally large tree" can be up to $100,000. "In this case — the tree appears to be salvaged from deadfall or cut quite some time ago — but ministry staff will investigate," said the ministry in the email.

John Kendall, a registered professional forester with Khowutzun Freegro TreeShelters, says the lumber alone that could be produced from the tree is valuable, but there's more to it.

"It is about 45 cubic metres and worth about $30,000 timber-wise, but the other values are priceless," he said.