Treasured family heirlooms stolen from home of recently deceased Abbotsford resident

Police in Abbotsford are asking for help tracking down family heirlooms stolen during a break-in at the empty home of someone who had recently passed away.

The grieving family of the deceased homeowner discovered last week's burglary when they checked in on the house in central Abbotsford, according to a police news release.

The missing items included three boxes of family photos, a 2015 Can Am quad bike and eight Thai opera dolls dressed in red and gold fabric.

The ATV was later seen driving on the street near Gladys Road and George Ferguson Way.

Police say there's little monetary value to the dolls and photos, but they are of great sentimental value to the family.

Anyone with information about the missing items is asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.