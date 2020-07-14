Surrey RCMP warns public to stay away from shooting victim
Surrey RCMP say anyone who comes into contact with a 29-year-old man who was shot over the weekend puts their safety at risk.
Travis Robert McKay, 29, survived a shooting on July 11
Surrey RCMP say anyone who comes into contact with a 29-year-old man who was shot over the weekend puts their safety at risk.
Trevor Robert McKay showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound around noon last Saturday and wasn't willing to share much information with investigators.
McKay, who has a history of drug offences, was also targeted in a 2015 shooting.
Police say they've warned McKay about his safety on several occasions.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.