Surrey RCMP warns public to stay away from shooting victim

Surrey RCMP say anyone who comes into contact with a 29-year-old man who was shot over the weekend puts their safety at risk.

Trevor Robert McKay showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound around noon last Saturday and wasn't willing to share much information with investigators.

McKay, who has a history of drug offences, was also targeted in a 2015 shooting.



Police say they've warned McKay about his safety on several occasions.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.