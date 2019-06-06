Tourism industry remains optimistic, despite ongoing travel restrictions

B.C.'s restart plan was welcome news for many on Tuesday, but businesses that rely on travel and tourism will have to wait for travel restrictions to be lifted before they can begin celebrating and moving toward recovery.

Travel and tourism within British Columbia is on the horizon, but as of Tuesday, recommendations to stay within the three provincial travel regions remain in place. Those without a valid reason for travel face a $575 fine.

Information on continued enforcement of travel restrictions is expected later this week.

As early as June 15, residents could be able to travel freely throughout the province, though Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reminds British Columbians that some communities may not be ready to welcome visitors right away.

By Canada Day health officials expect we could be able to travel freely throughout the country. International travel, however, will be determined by the federal government.

Teri Smith, president of the Business Improvement Association of B.C., said the plan puts businesses who rely on tourism in a positive position, but she was disappointed to see that travel remains restricted for now.

"I thought we were going to see the travel restrictions lift [Tuesday] with the other restrictions. I was a bit surprised to see that June 15th is when that will lift," Smith said.

"That's a bit of an unfortunate blow. We would have, you know, benefited from having that tourism in the next three weeks."

A notice reminding drivers of the provincial ban on non-essential travel is seen in Surrey, B.C., on May 4, 2021. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Annie Dormuth, provincial affairs director for B.C. and Alberta with the Canadian Federation of Small Businesses, said B.C.'s plan is a "glimmer of hope" and provides a clear path forward, but tourism businesses will continue to face hardships until restrictions on travel are fully lifted.

She said conversations with small businesses in the province revealed that business owners are concerned about the ability for tourists to visit from out of province and trying to attract local customers while restrictions are in place.

Her organization is calling on governments, both provincial and federal, to continue providing financial support for small businesses, particularly those in the tourism and hospitality sectors that have been severely impacted by travel restrictions.

"It's definitely going to take more for them to get back to normal operations," Dormuth said.

Campers at Elfin Lakes Trails in Garibaldi Provincial Park on Aug.15 2020. (Shutterstock)

Though it's tough to plan ahead right now, as dates for lifting restrictions may be moved back if case counts and hospitalizations surge, Tourism Industry Association of B.C. chair Vivek Sharma advises people to start planning summer trips within B.C., and to make reservations so that businesses can plan accordingly and hope for the best over the summer.

He suggests travellers read cancellation policies thoroughly before booking, though, in case the tides turn and vacations are cancelled.

In the meantime, Henry recommends residents book a week-long "exploration" trip with their families for June.