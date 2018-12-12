TransLink to bring free Wi-Fi to entire transit system, beginning in 2020

TransLink users will be able to sign onto free Wi-Fi while riding the bus, SkyTrain or SeaBus starting in 2020.

The public transit provider announced plans to partner with Shaw Communications on the service, making it the first transit authority in Canada to do so, according to TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond.

"We have half-a-million people ride our system every day, and when we ask them what they'd like to see on transit, Wi-Fi is one of the most frequent requests," said Desmond in a news release.

Free Wi-Fi has already been available at SeaBus terminals and aboard the boat.

Shaw and TransLink plan to run trials throughout 2019 before launching the system-wide service. The roll-out is scheduled to be complete by 2025.

Eventually, the free Wi-Fi service will include HandyDART, West Coast Express and community shuttle buses.

