TransLink to require full vaccination for its 8,300 employees
Mandate will apply to TransLink, Coast Mountain Bus, B.C. Rapid Transit, Transit Police
Employees with B.C.'s transit authority will soon need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
TransLink announced Friday it is preparing to require all of its 8,300 employees to provide proof of full vaccination by Nov. 29.
The policy applies to all employees of TransLink, Coast Mountain Bus Company, B.C. Rapid Transit Company, and Transit Police, it said in a statement.
"We know vaccination is our best shield against this virus and implementing this policy is an important next layer in protecting our employees and customers," TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn said in the statement.
TransLink says the decision comes at a critical time, as more people return to transit, and it's a vital part of efforts to stop the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.
The transit authority says it will work with employees and unions to further define its mandatory vaccination policy, including providing more information for the small number of employees who may be medically exempt.
TransLink says its policy and decision aligns with other transit agencies and the province, though it says it is still working to finalize what penalties might be applied to those employees who remain unvaccinated by the Nov. 29 deadline.
