TransLink's Compass cards have shrunk — and they may have disappeared altogether by the end of Friday if past demand for new formats of transit payment is any measure.

Starting Dec. 6, a keychain-sized version of the payment card will be available for purchase.

Dubbed Compass Mini by TransLink, the diminutive cards attach easily to keychains and backpacks and function in the same manner as the regular-size cards, the tranist authority says.

TransLink says 5,000 blue Minis for adults and 2,500 orange concession Minis will be made available for purchase for a $6 deposit, the same cost as a regular Compass card.

The cards will be available beginning Friday at 7:30 a.m. PT at the Compass Customer Service Centre at Stadium-Chinatown Station, and the West Coast Express Office in Waterfront Station from 6:45 a.m. PT.

It's the latest experiment in convenience from TransLink, after Compass wristbands sold out within hours of their launch last December.

Some were then offered for resale by scalpers for several times the original cost.

"The launch of Compass Mini is a part of our commitment to enhance the customer experience," said TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond.

"Compass wristbands have been a real hit and I'm sure customers will enjoy the convenience and practicality of the new Compass Mini," said Desmond.