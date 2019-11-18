Commuters in Metro Vancouver are being warned to brace for a drop in bus service Monday due to the ongoing labour dispute in the region, which has bus drivers refusing to work extra hours.

TransLink said service could be reduced by 10 per cent Monday. The operator can't run buses as frequently as scheduled without drivers pulling overtime, so buses will be stopping less often than usual.

Nearly 450 TransLink alerts were in effect Monday morning, indicating affected bus serivce. TransLink said commuters need to check the alerts for specific information on bus routes.

SeaBus will be operating on its regular schedule Monday, aside from four sailing cancellations:

7:20 a.m. and 9 a.m. from Lonsdale Quay.

7:35 a.m. and 9:15 a.m. from Waterfront.

The agency said Sunday that commuters travelling between the North Shore and the city's downtown core could be more likely to experience delays.

Passengers disembark from a bus in Vancouver on Nov. 15. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Another round of negotiations collapsed last week between Unifor, which represents bus drivers, mechanics and SeaBus operators, and Coast Mountain Bus Company (CMBC), which operates SeaBus and most Lower Mainland buses on behalf of TransLink.

The union said CMBC remains unwilling to discuss wages, a key issue in the dispute, while the company insists its proposal is well above increases offered to other public-sector workers in the province.

Unifor's overtime ban has so far forced the cancellation of dozens of SeaBus sailings and delayed or cancelled numerous bus routes since job action began at the beginning of the month.