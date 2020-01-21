TransLink increases Canada Line capacity during peak hours by 15% with 4 new trains

B.C.'s transit authority, TransLink, is promising a bit more breathing room for train passengers on the Canada Line between Richmond and Vancouver.

Vancouver Centre MP Hedy Fry, Mayor Malcolm Brodie, and TransLink announced Tuesday that four new trains will be put into service immediately, increasing customer capacity by 15 per cent during the peak hours.

"The aim is to take cars off the road and increase the demand for public transit," said Mayor Brodie. "This is the first step toward the objective of increasing the line's overall capacity by 35 per cent this year based on meeting the timely delivery schedule for new vehicles."

The transit authority said the new trains will provide more space, frequency and comfort for the service that was popular when it opened a decade ago and has grown in ridership by 25 per cent since then.

The addition is the first of 12 new trains being rolled out as part of the Metro Mayors' Council's 10-year transit expansion plan.