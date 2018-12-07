TransLink to introduce washrooms at major connection points

Transit users hoping for some relief could soon be getting some, with TransLink's announcement it plans to introduce public washrooms at major transfer or connection points.

Minimal access to washrooms has been a point of contention for many TransLink users over the years.

On Thursday, the transit authority's board of directors approved a recommendation from management.

A survey earlier this year showed 72 per cent of those questioned believe washrooms would improve their transit experience.

The report said it hasn't previously moved forward on this issue because of the maintenance costs and safety concerns.

Currently, due to federal regulations, public facilities exist at SeaBus terminals and on board West Coast Express trains.

With files from Zahra Premji