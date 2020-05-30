TransLink will ease restrictions on buses in Metro Vancouver starting Monday to meet the demand from additional passengers who are returning to the service as COVID-19 infections level off.

Starting June 1, signs will be removed from seats on Coast Mountain Bus Company (CMBC) buses that were meant to stay vacant to ensure physical distancing. Buses will be allowed to operate at two-thirds capacity. Previously they had been operating at half capacity.

Fare collection will also resume, along with front-door boarding.

TransLink says the increase in passenger capacity on buses is part of the province's overall plan to ease restrictions in place to manage the pandemic.

Buses will also return to pre-pandemic schedules. TransLink says ridership has increased by more than 30 per cent over the past month.

"Demand cannot be met with the current seating arrangements," it said in a release.

Masked passengers please

TransLink said it is taking several steps to ensure safety on buses.

It has installed temporary Plexiglas or vinyl barriers to protect transit operators and is advising passengers to take certain measures when travelling on buses.

"Physical distancing will not always be possible on transit, which is why we recommend customers wear a mask or face covering," said Ben Murphy, a spokesperson for TransLink.

Demand for bus travel around Metro Vancouver increased by 30 per cent in May says TransLink. (Coast Mountain Bus Company)

TransLink is also asking passengers to not take transit when sick, to travel at off-peak times and to sit down while on board so that drivers can "best estimate the number of customers on board."

An average CMBC company bus holds 77 passengers, so drivers will have to estimate when 52 people are on board to meet the two-thirds capacity guideline.

Once at capacity, they will change signs on the bus to say it is full and avoid stops until one is requested by a passenger.

Gavin McGarrigle, the western director for Unifor, which represents the CMBC bus drivers, says the union is worried that TransLink is going too fast in reestablishing more comprehensive bus service.

"It's concerning, that's for sure," he said.

'Speak out'

McGarrigle says the union is working with TransLink on measures to keep drivers and passengers safe, but will be watching conditions on buses as restrictions are lifted on Monday.

"Our primary goal is to make sure our drivers are safe, and we'll certainly speak out if we think things are unsafe for passengers as well," he said.

TransLink says CMBC has doubled its disinfection of buses to twice a week. It says it has also added daily cleaning schedules.

There are two-metre spaced decals at some bus stops and station entrances to help keep riders separated.

Murphy says transit supervisors and transit security guards will be at "key transit hubs and locations to assist with passenger loading and capacity levels."

He also said TransLink has been consulting with public health officials on its plan.

On March 19, TransLink announced it would stop collecting fares and start boarding buses only through the rear doors to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

It said it was losing about $75 million each month due to the pandemic.

By mid-May, 47 bus routes had been suspended, with schedules reduced on all remaining routes.

BC Transit will also begin collecting fares June 1 on buses outside Metro Vancouver.