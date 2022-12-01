TransLink to add more than 150 electric buses over next 3 years as part of its climate plan

TransLink is investing heavily in the expansion of its electric bus fleet and infrastructure as part of the company's newly released Climate Action Plan.

The plan set out steps TransLink will take over the next three years to help it reach net-zero emissions by 2050 — a commitment from its Climate Action Strategy.

The Climate Action Plan includes:

Adding 151 more electric buses to TransLink's fleet by 2025.

Installing new charging infrastructure.

Building a new Marpole Transit centre by 2027 to serve its electric fleet.

Renovating three other transit centres so they can support electric bus charging.

Researching and designing climate-resilient transit infrastructure.

TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn says public transit currently creates only about one per cent of greenhouse gas emissions, but he says it's still important that TransLink help battle climate change.

"Our aim is to reduce our emissions to zero while also reducing the number of cars on the road," he said in a statement.

TransLink released its Climate Action Strategy in January.

Along with the net-zero goal, it has also pledged to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 45 per cent by 2030, add over 460 battery-electric buses by 2030 and reach zero emissions for all its bus operations by 2050.

B.C. Environment Minister George Heyman, who is also the minister responsible for TransLink, says transit in Metro Vancouver needs to be reliable, affordable and sustainable.

"Our government is committed to expanding and accelerating the development of public transit, shifting away from fossil fuels and building healthy, accessible communities for everyone," he said in a statement.