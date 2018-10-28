TransLink tests Compass wristbands to tap for payment

Metro Vancouver's regional transit authority is testing wristbands as an alternative type of payment.

TransLink said in an email that a small testing group of only staff have been trying out the wristbands. Customers would tap them in and out at fare gates, as they currently do with the Compass Card.

"We are always looking for new ways to improve customer experience and this is one option we are exploring," said spokesperson Jill Drews. "We hope to have more to share in the coming months."

Reaction to the potential wristbands has been mixed on social media, with some customers saying they would never wear them on a regular basis.

No... I'm not wearing a plastic wristband around every day with Compass written on it —@TallPaulsLife

Others welcomed the news.

TransLink introduced its Compass Cards in early 2016. Last March, it added a new tap-to-pay system for customers to use with a Visa, Mastercard or mobile wallet.