Transit tap payment down for 2nd day as TransLink investigates 'suspicious network activity'
Riders not able to pay by debit or credit card at fare gates and vending machines
Transit users won't be able to use a credit card or debit card at fare gates for a second day as TransLink investigates suspicious activity on its online network.
The transit authority said Wednesday morning that some of its online services are still down after it disabled them Tuesday "out of an abundance of caution."
It said "suspicious network activity" affected some of its information technology systems Tuesday morning.
Riders also won't be able to use their credit or debit card at Compass Card vending machines during the outage.
TransLink continues the investigation of suspicious network activity which impacted some of our information technology systems today. Out of an abundance of caution, TransLink has disabled access to some online services which may impact customers. See pinned Tweet for details ^CK—@TransLink
TransLink says riders can still use cash at vending machines and will have staff on site to help customers with trouble buying fares.
The transit provider says stored value may take longer than usual to load onto a Compass Card.
It has also disabled its Trip Planner tool and says riders can use Google Trip Planner in the meantime.
"We apologize to our customers for this inconvenience," the company said in a statement.
TransLink says all other transit services are operating regularly.
