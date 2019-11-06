TransLink survey finds transit expansion a top priority

A TransLink survey that asked people to pick their priorities for the next 30 years found the majority of over 31,682 respondents put expanding and improving the transit system in Metro Vancouver at the top of the list.

"What the region has told us reinforces the need to invest in transit expansion and improvement," said TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond.

"We've seen how important transportation investment is to our region and we need to keep the momentum going for the next 30 years to help ensure Metro Vancouver remains one of the most livable regions in the world."

According to the study, even the group of respondents categorized as drivers put transit as the top priority, ahead of managing road congestion and increasing housing and affordability, as did walkers and transit users.

Most of those in the cyclist category listed encouraging active transportation as their top priority, followed by transit.

Desmond presented the results of the survey at the Vancouver Board of Trade.

TransLink says second phase engagement will begin in the spring of 2020 when it will ask the public to weigh-in on trade-offs between different packages of projects, services and policies.

TransLink's bus and SeaBus operations are currently in the midst of a labour battle over wages, benefits and working conditions. About 5,000 drivers and maintenance employees are on their fifth day of job action, refusing to wear uniforms or work overtime.