K-12 students ride for free on TransLink buses this week
The deal is part of I Love Transit week, running Oct. 1-5.
Students in kindergarten through Grade 12 won't have to pay when they take TransLink buses to school this week.
The deal is part of TransLink's "I Love Transit" week running Oct. 1-5, which promotes public transit and active transportation for kids.
Students ride free from the beginning of service on Monday to the end of service on Friday.
The offer doesn't include the SkyTrain, Seabus or West Coast Express. Parents, guardians and teachers will still be required to pay.
