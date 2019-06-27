TransLink has decided that running SkyTrain through the night on weekends is impossible, with its CEO saying the sacrifices required to provide that kind of increase in service would "negatively affect more customers than it helps."

The transit authority commissioned a year-long study to look at running trains all night on Fridays and Saturdays to determine what kind of tradeoffs might be needed to facilitate the expanded service.

A statement released Thursday said the study found there would be no safe way to maintain the 30-year-old transit system if it were to run around the clock on weekends.

The authority said it would need to cut back on weekday service to make up maintenance hours. Train service would also need to be closed on statutory holidays.

"Running SkyTrain all night on weekends would negatively affect more customers than it helps due to the significant scheduling and cost trade-offs required," said TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond.

TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond, left, speaks to reporters about the year-long study on Thursday. (Yvette Brend/CBC)

The study also found all-night SkyTrain service would only attract between 525,000 and 700,000 boardings per year, whereas the last hour of weeknight service alone already attracts far more passengers — about one million — each year.

TransLink is, however, expanding its Night Bus program.

Extra trips are being added this fall to the N19 route between Vancouver and Surrey. The N17 night bus to the University of British Columbia will also be extended to run through the night as of Sept. 2, in line with the beginning of the fall semester.

TransLink said an independent study has found it's not possible for the authority to run SkyTrains all night during the weekends. (Glen Kugelstadt/CBC)

The statement said service will be increased on nine Night Bus routes in 2020, but did not provide further detail on how that will be done.

TransLink is also exploring a new express, late-night bus service in the Lower Mainland that would shadow the SkyTrain's route, speed and stops. It would service Surrey, Coquitlam and Vancouver International Airport.

Planning for that kind of bus service "can begin once funding is secured," the statement said.