TransLink is seeking emergency relief funding from the federal and provincial governments to offset losses incurred for providing essential transit services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Metro Vancouver transit authority said it's losing around $75 million per month and will face cashflow issues within the coming weeks, adding commuters will see unprecedented cuts to service without emergency funding.

"It's a dire situation which will force us to cancel entire routes and significantly reduce service levels on all transit modes, meaning far longer wait times and much more crowding for customers," said TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond in a news release Tuesday.

TransLink has been deemed an essential service by the B.C. government during the COVID-19 pandemic. But the company said since mid-March its operating revenue has been cut in half because of reduced ridership levels, falling fuel tax revenue, and fare removal on the bus system to promote physical distancing.

In the statement, the authority said emergency funding is necessary to ensure a reasonable level of essential service can be maintained while respecting safe physical distancing requirements.

The recovery phase

Mayors' Council Chair Jonathan Coté said in the release TransLink needs the emergency funding to help the more than 75,000 people who rely on the system and would otherwise by left stranded.

"Our transit system will also be critical during the COVID-19 recovery phase and we must ensure that it's able to quickly shift back to full-service capacity when people start returning to work," said Coté in the statement.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, TransLink has reduced bus service by 15 to 20 per cent, reduced seating capacity on buses to promote physical distancing, and introduced widespread cleaning and sanitation on all services.

The authority said it has deferred its scheduled July 1, 2020 fare increase.

