TransLink's first double-decker bus officially hits the streets in Metro Vancouver

Yes, you are seeing double.

TransLink's first double-decker bus had its official maiden voyage Wednesday morning, serving commuters on the 620 route from the Bridgeport station in Richmond to the Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal and vice versa.

As of now, service is limited to that route, but Dan Mountain with TransLink says over the coming months, the 620 route will have more double-decker buses added and service will be expanded to the 301 route from Newton Exchange to Richmond-Brighouse.

By January 2020, double-decker buses will also be used on the 555 route between Lougheed Station and Carvolth Exchange

An order of 25 more double-deckers is scheduled to arrive by fall 2020 expanding to more routes throughout the region.

The pilot project began in November 2017 in response to Translink's surging ridership, and after four months, it was deemed a success.

According to TransLink, the double-decker bus has 87 seats which is almost double the capacity of a 12-metre bus.

