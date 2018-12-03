Vancouverites are known to wait in line. We've toughed it out for brunch, ice cream, cheese cake and drivers' tests.

Now, you can add transit wristbands to that list.

TransLink's wearable wristbands, which work the same as a Compass card, went on sale Monday morning and sold out within three hours.

One thousand blue adult wristbands and 1,000 orange concession wristbands were up for grabs.

At its peak, a lineup of people snaked out of TransLink's customer service centre at Stadium-Chinatown station and trailed down Beatty Street. The wristbands also went on sale at the Waterfront Station service centre.

The wearable transit wristbands went on sale Monday morning and sold out within three hours. 0:33

"I wouldn't say I'm surprised," said TransLink spokesperson Jill Drews.

"We do have a cohort of transit enthusiasts in the area ... I had figured there would be a market for this and it definitely exceeded expectations."

'It's really about convenience'

Like a Compass card, the wristbands can be used to tap in and out when taking transit. They cost $6 and can be reloaded online, just like the card.

"It's really about convenience," Drews said.

TransLink first allowed four wristbands per person, imagining that customers would want to buy some for family members or co-workers, Drews said.

But the wristbands sold fast and scalpers started hawking them, so TransLink capped the number at two each.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Compass?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Compass</a> wristbands on sale attracted scalpers hawking them for $30 a band so Translink cashiers are limiting sales of adult bands to 2 per customer — long lines <a href="https://t.co/BfJkun6NFK">pic.twitter.com/BfJkun6NFK</a> —@ybrend

It also cut off the lineup, so that people waiting in line would be guaranteed a wristband. They sold out by 10 a.m.

Some users grumbled online about the limited stock.

A huge lineup just to get a better transit product - a wrist band Compass Card - oh why oh why did <a href="https://twitter.com/TransLink?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TransLink</a> only produce such a limited amount? <a href="https://t.co/K8aZTnKOUa">pic.twitter.com/K8aZTnKOUa</a> —@Dale_Bracewell

TransLink will have more wristbands by February, Drews said. It's not yet known how many will be ordered or exactly when they'll arrive. The wristbands are made by the same German manufacturer that produces Compass cards.

Wristbands can only be bought in person because staff have to transfer the account data from a Compass card's chip to the chip in the wristband, Drews said.

"We thank customers for their patience and are glad that people obviously seem to like these."