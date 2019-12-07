TransLink urges municipalities to create single region-wide, ride-hailing business licence
Its report will be presented Thursday to the Mayors’ Council
A new TransLink report is calling for a single business licence for ride-hailing so drivers can operate freely across the region.
The report urges municipalities to work together to develop a unified approach to licensing. Current rules allow each city to impose a licence fee to ride-hailing drivers wanting to operate within its borders.
In Vancouver, for instance, ride-hailing companies are facing a $155 licence fee, plus a $100 vehicle fee. Meanwhile in Burnaby, each driver will have to pay a $510 fee to operate in the city.
While the Passenger Transportation Board prohibits municipalities from stopping ride-hailing from operating in their city, the framework does give cities the authority to regulate ride-hailing through licensing requirements.
"Regional co-ordination is needed to make effective use of these local government powers," says the TransLink report.
A co-ordinated approach to regulation will ensure seamless travel across municipal boundaries, allow for secure management of real-time transportation data and minimize regulatory burdens, the report says.
Ride-hailing companies are free to operate throughout B.C. as soon as they receive authorization from the board, unless there are municipal business licence bylaws in place.
Cumulative costs
Coquitlam Mayor Richard Stewart agrees with the recommendations.
The mayor worries the cumulative cost of licences will be too much for ride-hailing drivers, resulting in the services congregating in one city and leaving other municipalities without service.
"My concern is the whole system is going to fall apart," said Stewart. "We cannot abide a system that has essentially different licence fees across municipalities and different regulations for each municipality."
Allowing municipalities to set their own fees and regulations gives too much power to those who want ride-hailing to fail, Stewart said.
Inter-municipal licenses
TransLink would like to see an inter-municipal licence to allow ride-hailing companies to cross boundaries freely.
Municipalities should lay the foundation for a region-wide business licence until an entity is tasked with management of the licence process, the report suggests.
"Having the right tools enables the region to benefit from new services while minimizing negative impacts," said the report.
The report will be presented to the Mayors' Council on Thursday.
With files from Justin Mcelroy and Winston Szeto
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.