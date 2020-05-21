TransLink recommends masks on public transit, as it begins to restore pre-COVID-19 service levels

As B.C. continues to gradually reopen, TransLink is restoring service to levels similar to what commuters could expect before the COVID-19 pandemic and is recommending commuters wear masks while riding on public transit.

In a written statement, TransLink said that over the next several weeks, customers will notice changes at transit stations and on vehicles designed to improve sanitization, create space where possible and enhance personal safety.

"TransLink's initiatives, many of which have been taken since the beginning of the pandemic, are now part of a Safe Operating Action Plan. This plan will be implemented in phases to meet the needs of our customers as B.C.'s economy restarts," the statement reads in part.

TransLink will also be monitoring passenger loads in order to deploy additional service at times and on routes where physical distancing is more difficult.

Commuters are recommended to travel outside of peak times, allow for more time in their commute and stay off transit entirely when sick.

Translink workers sanitize a Skytrain at VCC-Clark station as it prepares to return to pre-COVID service levels. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

TransLink will also be enhancing cleaning.

Cleaning crews will be deployed to disinfect SkyTrain cars at high traffic stations, and disinfecting sprays on bus and SeaBus will be increased to twice per week in addition to daily cleaning schedules.

To help people safely manage physical space, TransLink will also be installing two-metre spaced decals at some bus stops and station entranceways and limiting access to fare gates at busy stations.

"Thousands of essential workers have relied on transit every day during the pandemic, and many of our customers will return over the coming weeks and months," TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond wrote in the statement.

"We're committed to keep our system running and making it widely available to the people of Metro Vancouver as they go back to work, to school and to moving around the region."

If you have a COVID-19-related story we should pursue that affects British Columbians, please email us at impact@cbc.ca.