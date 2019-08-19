TransLink ramps up bus, SeaBus, SkyTrain service ahead of September rush

TransLink is ramping up service for bus, SkyTrain and SeaBus routes ahead of the first week of September, the busiest week of the year for transit.

The changes include 24 new SkyTrain cars, a five per cent capacity increase on the Expo Line during peak times, and a nine per cent capacity increase on the Millennium Line during peak times.

And for the first time, the SeaBus will be introducing 10-minute sailings during peak hours.

There will be 12 permanent bus service increases to key routes, leading to a total of 40,000 additional bus hours.

Translink Seabus leaving North Vancouver for downtown Vancouver. (CBC)

A number of popular bus routes, including the 5 Robson/Downtown, 7 Nanaimo Station/Dunbar, 99 Commercial-Broadway/UBC, and 49 Metrotown Station/Dunbar Loop will see increased service.

These increases are in addition to the annual return to regular service levels usually implemented for post secondary institution routes in September.

According to a written statement from the transit authority, it's the first time increases are being made to all three modes of transportation at the same time, thanks to "significant investments from all levels of government."

The increased service will begin Sept. 3.