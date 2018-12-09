TransLink puts forward proposal for SkyTrain to Langley by 2025

TransLink is aiming to build a new SkyTrain line from Surrey to Langley by 2025, according to details of its proposed plan revealed late last week.

The plans were posted late last week in advance of a Mayors Council meeting Thursday. The proposed line would include eight stations along 16 kilometres.

In November, the mayors voted to scrap plans for the Surrey-Newton-Guildford LRT project in favour of a SkyTrain along the Fraser Highway to Langley. Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum campaigned, and won, on the issue.

The LRT project was projected to be completed by 2024. TransLink previously said replacing it with a SkyTrain to Langley would likely cause lengthy delays, but last week's report said the transportation authority is aiming to complete the new project just one year later than anticipated.

In its report, TransLink said staff were asked to expedite plans in part so they could be presented to various levels of government in search of more funding.

The SkyTrain has previously been said to cost about $1 billion more than the LRT. The report did not provide an update on that estimate.

TransLink has already sunk $57 million on the first phase of the LRT project — which was previously estimated at about $77 million.

The staff report said TransLink would have to consider potential obligations to reimburse partners who signed on to any existing agreements.

The report also said the SkyTrain project would require TransLink scrap existing plans to run a high-capacity B-Line bus service along the Fraser Highway.

Instead, TransLink is proposing to improve the existing 96 B-Line along Surrey-Newton-Guildford — another busy corridor in the region which would have been helped by the LRT project.

TransLink has already studied potential for rapid transit along the Fraser Highway to connect Surrey and Langley, the report says. The transportation authority last updated those projections in 2017.

The route has been a priority for two decades, the report notes, because of population and employment forecasts for the area.