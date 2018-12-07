TransLink is preparing for a bout of bad weather headed our way overnight Friday into Saturday.

Environment Canada has issued a weather alert forecasting winds to pick up Friday evening followed by rain mixed with wet snow overnight and Saturday for Metro Vancouver and the North Shore.

The ridge of high pressure that brought recent sunny skies and cooler temperatures will give way to the wet stuff — but the weather forecaster says no major snowfall accumulation is expected — as temperatures fluctuate just above and below the freezing mark.

But TransLink isn't taking any chances and says in a statement it is calling out extra staff, salting and sanding transit hubs to keep riders moving.

It is also undertaking a number of other measures, including:

Deploying special trucks to spread anti-icing solution on trolley wires.

Installing brass 'cutters' on some trolley buses to cut through ice on trolley wires

Co-ordinating with municipalities on snow clearing if priority routes are impacted.

If conditions were to become more severe, it says, tire socks will be added to the network of buses that service Burnaby Mountain and the North Shore where traction on icy hills can be an issue.

Trankslink also plans to:

Run a special SkyTrain that sprays de-icer on the power rail.

Run trains through the night to keep tracks clear if snow does begin to accumulate.

Send HandyDART out with two staff per vehicle, to ensure customers get safely to their door and assist in digging out the bus if required.

Riders are asked to be patient as occasional delays are expected.