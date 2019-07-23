TransLink announces new RapidBus service

TransLink has unveiled its new limited-stop bus service, which it says will be hitting the road in January.

In a written statement, TransLink says the distinctly blue and green 'RapidBus' will service five regional routes and will have the combined capacity to move more than 12,000 customers per hour during rush hour.

Translink’s new RapidBuses are pictured during a news conference in Burnaby, British Columbia on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

"The B-Lines have served us well over many years, but we've taken the new RapidBus service to the next level. RapidBus will deliver a faster, more frequent service with new customer amenities," said TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond

On July 19, TransLink also previewed the look of its new double-decker buses on social media. The fleet will service Metro Vancouver starting in the fall of 2019.

What makes them faster?

TransLink said RapidBus will be 20 per cent faster than local bus service because of bus-only lanes, fewer stops, signal priority and all door boarding.

At a news conference on Tuesday, Desmond said the bus stops will have real-time digital signs to let customers know when the next bus is arriving. He also said customers with vision impairment will be able to push a button on the signs to get audio updates.

Where they will run

TransLink said the following routes will be running at least every 10 minutes during peak hours:

R1: King George Boulevard (Guildford Town Centre to Newton Exchange) – upgraded 96 B-Line

R2: Marine Drive (Park Royal to Phibbs Exchange)

R3: Lougheed Highway (Coquitlam Central Station to Haney Place)

R4: 41st Avenue (UBC to Joyce–Collingwood Station)

R5: Hastings (SFU to Burrard Station) – upgraded 95 B-Line

TransLink says B-line routes like the 95 and 96 will be upgraded to RapidBus service. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

At Tuesday's news conference, Desmond confirmed Vancouver's 99 bus is the only one keeping the B-line moniker. It will be retired with the opening of the Broadway Subway in 2025.

TransLink said two additional RapidBus routes are planned in Surrey, Delta and Richmond for 2021.