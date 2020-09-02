92% of transit riders wearing masks, TransLink says

Just over a week after masks became mandatory on transit vehicles, TransLink reports the vast majority of passengers are wearing face coverings.

The transit authority said Wednesday that spot checks at locations with high customer volumes found 92 per cent of passengers were wearing non-medical masks or face coverings.

TransLink said about 31,000 customers were counted during the checks.

"This is a very encouraging trend," TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond said in a statement.

"This level of compliance shows our approach is succeeding, and we'll keep working hard to ensure we can continue to build on these numbers. I'm pleased to see our customers are helping us make transit safer for the thousands of people who rely on the system every day."

Masks became mandatory on TransLink vehicles on Aug. 24. Masks had previously been recommended but TransLink's anecdotal evidence suggested only about 40 per cent of riders were wearing one.

Exemptions exist for young children, people with certain underlying medical conditions and those unable to remove or put on a mask without assistance.

Some employees, such as bus drivers behind a plexiglass barrier and first responders in some situations are also exempt.

TransLink said Transit Police can enforce mask rules but the focus for now is on building awareness of the rules.