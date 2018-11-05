TransLink to honour veterans with limited edition Compass Cards

TransLink has released limited edition Compass Cards to commemorate 100 years since the end of the First World War this Remembrance Day.

The cards feature images of poppies with the words "Lest we Forget" along with the dates 1918-2018.

The company says the transit passes are meant to honour all Canadian veterans who have served the country.

Adult cards are available for purchase at 25 SkyTrain stations throughout the Lower Mainland, and can be found within vending machines affixed with a Remembrance Day sign.

Adult and concession cards are also available at the Compass customer service centre at Stadium-Chinatown Station, and the West Coast Express office at Waterfront Station.

TransLink says it will make a 10 cent donation to the Royal Canadian Legion's Poppy Fund for every card purchased.

Veterans will be able to ride all TransLink services for free on Nov. 11 when they present their military ID or record of service card.