TransLink to restart free Wi-Fi plans after year-long pandemic delay
Transit authority now projects system-wide free Wifi to be installed by 2026
Nearly a year after Translink first promised to begin rolling out free WiFi system-wide, the transit authority says it can finally get the ball rolling again, with an initial offering on just a handful of its buses and trains and at stations.
In a statement Tuesday, the public transit provider said the rollout will restart this year, initially on just six RapidBuses and three SkyTrains, including Edmonds Station and the Carvolth Exchange bus loop.
Tuesday's statement appears to be a re-announcement of a 2018 promise of system-wide WiFi access, which it had originally pledged would begin rolling out in 2020, with a 2025 completion date.
In an email following up on a CBC inquiry, the transit authority said the delay was caused by the pandemic which it said forced planners to shift focus to ensure safe operations and travel throughout the region.
"Now that ridership is recovering, we're very excited to bring back projects like our WiFi partnership with Shaw and we look forward to continuing the installation of WiFi on more transit vehicles over time," it said in the email.
TransLink says the system should be fully in place by 2026, and will be accessible by all its customers, including those who aren't Shaw customers.
Posters and signage will be on display on vehicles and at transit hubs providing WiFi, it said, to provide clear instructions on how to connect to the service while riding transit.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?