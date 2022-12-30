Translink expected to increase fares starting July

TransLink is expected to approve a 2.3 per cent fare increase for riders next week.

The proposed prices would see a one-zone adult fare go from $3.10 to $3.15, while those using a Compass Card would see an increase from $2.50 to $2.55.

An adult monthly pass for one zone would see a hike from $102.55 to $104.90.

If passed by TranksLink's Board of Directors in their meeting on Wednesday, the new fares will come into play starting July 1.

The planned increase is "far lower than the rate of inflation" and constitutes "some of the lowest fares of any major transit agency in Canada," TransLink wrote in a statement to CBC.

On March 15 the provincial government announced $479 million in funding for the transit system to save it from what they called a "death spiral" caused partly by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier David Eby said the funding would keep fares affordable, avoid service cuts and enable future transit expansion plans to continue.

In 2020, Translink entered into an agreement with the province that limits their maximum fare increase to 2.3 per cent annually until 2024, in exchange for pandemic relief funding.

Translink also increased fares by 2.3 per cent in 2021 and 2022.

"TransLink's annually scheduled fare increase helps pay for the growing cost of transit," Translink wrote in their statement.