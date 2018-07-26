TransLink gets approval to start moving toward distance-based fares

Zone-based payment for rapid transit in Metro Vancouver could soon become a thing of the past.

The Mayors' Council has given TransLink the go-ahead to start developing a new payment model based on distance travelled on the SkyTrain, SeaBus and Canada Line systems.

Based on positive feedback from people during an extensive consultation process, TransLink will begin research on changing payments so people pay a flat rate for the first five kilometres travelled (around $2.95, the current one-zone rate), but would then increase per kilometre until the current three-zone payment (at $5.70) is reached.

The current way of paying for rapid transit on TransLink is based on different rates based on travelling through three different zones. (TransLink )

A pilot project will likely take place after that, followed by full approval by TransLink on the detailed specifics of the plan.

The changes would also affect monthly passes, allowing people to pay for unlimited transit based on the maximum distance they travel on rapid transit per trip.

How monthly passes could look in a new-distance based system. It would also allow unlimited bus trips, regardless of distance travelled per trip. (TransLink)

"Our simpler system now, with just the three zones, also creates inequality," said TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond.

"If you travel a short distance, you happen to cross the boundary, you're paying more fare than someone travelling a longer distance."

About two-thirds of commuters will be charged about the same as they are today, according to TransLink.

The report also recommends station-to-station based pricing for the West Coast Express, but that would not move forward until consultations take place with those who use the system.

TransLink will also begin exploring a pilot for discounted fares at off-peak times, and negotiations with the provincial government for funding that would allow discounts for seniors and low-income earners.

But Desmond said it would take time for changes to be adopted.

"It's technically feasible, but it's very, very complicated. It exponentially increases the complexity of our fare table," he said.

"Off-peak fares, that would add another layer of complexity on the systems. If and when we add different products, low-income fare, youth fares, adds in another level of complexity. We want to look at this holistically, and understand how we implement it into the system as seamlessly as possible, and as smart as possible."

