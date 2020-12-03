TransLink enters 3rd day without card payments as police probe 'suspicious network activity'

Transit passengers in Metro Vancouver still won't be able to pay their fares with debit or credit at Compass Card vending machines on Thursday, as TransLink enters the third day of an investigation into suspicious activity on its online network.

However, while the machines are still offline, the tap-to-pay option at fare gates is back online for credit cards.

"TransLink is working to restore full system functionality as soon as possible," read a tweet Thursday.

TransLink disabled several of its systems "out of an abundance of caution" on Tuesday after strange network activity affected some systems that morning. The transit authority would not release further information about the nature of the network activity, citing an ongoing police investigation.

A spokesperson did not answer a question about whether the activity involved customers' personal information.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police confirmed in an email Wednesday it is investigating "in partnership with local and national cyber crime experts."

TransLink passengers can still use cash at vending machines and staff are on site to help customers who are having problems buying fares. The authority warned stored value could take longer than usual to load onto a Compass Card.

TransLink's Trip Planner tool is also disabled. Riders can use Google Trip Planner in the meantime.