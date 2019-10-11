Metro Vancouver bus drivers vote 99% in favour of strike mandate

Employees of Coast Mountain Bus Company voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike mandate on Thursday night, with 99 per cent supporting the motion.

The vote comes after negotiations for a new collective agreement broke down last week, according to a news release from Unifor, which represents 5,000 workers at the transit company, including bus drivers, Seabus workers and maintenance staff in Metro Vancouver.

"Our members take the responsibility of providing safe, dependable public transportation seriously and they're asking Coast Mountain to properly recognize the dedication and effort that the workers put in day in and day out to properly deliver it," Unifor national president Jerry Dias said in the release.

The two union locals involved in the strike vote have been without a contract since March 31. Union representatives have said that a major sticking point is the need to hire more drivers and provide more frequent breaks.

"The end result is overworked drivers and that's a serious safety issue that must be dealt with at the table," said Gavin McGarrigle, the union's regional director.

Negotiations are scheduled to begin again on Oct. 15. The strike mandate will remain in effect for 90 days and the union says it will provide 72 hours' notice of any strike action.

The last bus driver strike in Metro Vancouver was in 2001. It lasted nearly four months and wasn't resolved until the provincial government ordered employees back to work.

TransLink — which owns the Coast Mountain Bus Company — experienced record ridership in 2018, bringing increased overcrowding on buses.