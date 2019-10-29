Metro Vancouver bus drivers serve 72-hour strike notice

The union representing bus drivers in Metro Vancouver has served Coast Mountain Bus Company with a 72-hour notice of job action.

Unifor says the employer has failed to address operators' concerns about pay, benefits and working conditions during contract negotiations.

"It's not hard to understand what is happening here. The company is showing little respect for the difficult working conditions that our members must face every day," Unifor national president Jerry Dias said in a news release Monday evening.

The union says that if an agreement is not reached by Thursday at midnight, workers will begin job action affecting transit services. That action could include a rolling strike or work-to-rule options, but the exact form has yet to be decided.

Unifor represents more than 5,000 transit workers in Metro Vancouver, including bus drivers, SeaBus workers and maintenance staff.

Members of Unifor locals 111 and 2200 voted 99 per cent in favour of a strike mandate on Oct. 10. The last time the region saw a transit strike was in 2001, when drivers were off the job for four months.

Union representatives have said the major sticking points in negotiations with the employer are:

The need to hire more drivers.

Establishing wages competitive with other major transit agencies.

Reducing overcrowding on buses.

Providing longer breaks.

'Unprecedented growth'

In a written statement, Coast Mountain said it's ready to return to negotiations as soon as possible.

"Over the last three years, Metro Vancouver's transit system has seen unprecedented growth, leading all transit agencies in Canada and the United States," the statement says.

The company says it's made "unprecedented and significant improvements" to bus service, including hiring more than 1,000 bus drivers in the last two years.

"At this moment, there are no disruptions to service, but CMBC, [B.C. Rapid Transit Company], Transit Police and TransLink are working to develop a robust contingency plan to assist customers should a worst-case scenario unfold," the statement says.