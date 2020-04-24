TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond is stepping down after nearly five years in his role, the transit authority announced Tuesday.

Desmond is leaving the organization in February to seek "new career challenges" back home in the Unites States, according to a statement.

"Without a doubt, we are sorry to see him step away from the CEO role, but Kevin is leaving behind an organization that is stronger and more responsive to our customers and our communities and better prepared than ever for the future," the statement read.

Desmond signed on as authority CEO in 2016, previously having worked at King County Metro Transit and Pierce Transit in Washington state for more than a decade. Desmond, who is an American citizen, also worked as the operations manager for New York City transit before moving west.

"It's been an honour to serve this great region," Desmond wrote in the statement.

Desmond's time with TransLink saw more than $9 billion worth of approved transit expansion projects, as well as the implementation of "tap-to-pay" and touchless fare gates, quicker SeaBus service and double decker buses.

His role became more challenging over the past year. TransLink narrowly avoided an all-out suspension of the region's bus system after transit workers threatened to walk over working conditions last November. This year, the authority expected to lose almost a half-billion dollars, in revenue as ridership plummeted due to the pandemic.

On a more personal level, politicians, workers' advocates and the public have criticized the CEO's salary for years and questioned his resistance to taking heavy pay cuts. Desmond was hired at an annual salary of $365,000 in 2016, but a 2019 review of TransLink's executive compensation boosted the high end of his salary range to $517,444.

TransLink said Tuesday a new CEO has not yet been selected. The incoming executive will be tasked with rebuilding the authority's finances.