TransLink cancels traditional free New Year's Eve service due to COVID-19

TransLink says it's ending its long-standing tradition of free public transit rides for New Year's Eve revellers because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
TransLink says it's ending its long-standing tradition of free public transit for New Year's Eve revellers because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a statement Wednesday, the transit authority said the decision was made in order to align with the province's public health orders.
"With restrictions on social gatherings and events, TransLink believes it would be inconsistent with provincial public health orders to offer free transit for this traditional evening of celebration," it said.
Also, transit will not be running extended hours and will instead operate on normal weekday service schedules on all trains and buses, TransLink said.
More information on Metro Vancouver transit schedules during the holiday season can be found here.
