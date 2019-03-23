TransLink bus being transported to B.C. involved in fatal crash in U.S.

A bus that was purchased by TransLink was on its way to Metro Vancouver when it was involved in a fatal collision with a car on a Washington state highway early Friday morning.

Rick Johnson of the Washington State Patrol posted on social media that the crash occurred in the westbound lane of Interstate 90, west of North Bend, Wash.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Update?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Update</a>. The bus was being transported from Minnesota to Vancouver BC. Sadly, the male driver of the car is deceased. Female passenger in the car transported with non-life threatening injuries. Female driver of the bus not injured. No ETA for completing investigation. <a href="https://t.co/I4CGFX57aI">pic.twitter.com/I4CGFX57aI</a> —@wspd2pio

The male driver of the car was killed in the incident. A female passenger was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The female driver of the bus was uninjured.

Johnson said the bus was being delivered from Minnesota to Vancouver.

A spokesperson for Translink said by email "it was a bus we were expecting to receive," but would provide no further information because of the active police investigation.