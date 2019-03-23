Skip to Main Content
TransLink bus being transported to B.C. involved in fatal crash in U.S.

A bus that was purchased by TransLink was on its way to Metro Vancouver when it was involved in a fatal collision with a car on a Washington state highway early Friday morning.

Bus collided with a car on Interstate 90 in Washington state, killing one male

A bus bound for the Metro Vancouver fleet was involved in a fatal crash in Washington state on Friday morning. (Trooper Rick Johnson/Twitter)

Rick Johnson of the Washington State Patrol posted on social media that the crash occurred in the westbound lane of Interstate 90, west of North Bend, Wash.

The male driver of the car was killed in the incident. A female passenger was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The female driver of the bus was uninjured.

Johnson said the bus was being delivered from Minnesota to Vancouver.

A spokesperson for Translink said by email "it was a bus we were expecting to receive," but would provide no further information because of the active police investigation.

