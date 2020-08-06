Mandatory masks on TransLink, BC Transit and BC Ferries starts Monday

Anyone onboard a TransLink or BC Transit bus, boat or train and passengers onboard BC Ferries vessels are required to wear a face mask beginning Monday to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

TransLink and BC Transit first announced the requirement on Aug. 6. Masks had previously been recommended, but TransLink's anecdotal evidence suggested only about 40 per cent of riders were wearing one.

"It's no longer an ask, you have to wear a mask," said TransLink spokesperson Ben Murphy on Sunday.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police will be able to enforce rules requiring face masks on transit, but the initial focus of the policy will be on awareness and education, Murphy said.

TransLink will be handing out 20,000 reusable masks in the coming weeks, Murphy said, and will put up signs reminding riders of the policy.

Riders who refuse to wear a mask could be subject to fines up to $150, Murphy said.

Children under the age of five and anyone who can't wear a face mask or face covering due to a medical condition will be exempt from the policy, both authorities said.

TransLink says employees working behind a physical barrier or in areas not accessible to the public will also be exempt, as well as police or first responders in the event of an emergency.

Ferries, terminals too

Passengers onboard BC Ferries vessels at any of its terminals will also be required to wear a face mask.

In June, BC Ferries said face coverings were required when "physical separation of two metres cannot be maintained" but has since updated its safety protocols which require all passengers to wear masks as of Aug. 24.

Masks or face coverings will also be mandatory onboard BC Ferries vessels. (BC Ferries)

Ferry traffic was down 80 per cent across the entire system in the weeks following the onset of the pandemic. But as summer began and travel restrictions within the province were eased, the ferry service added 120 more sailings per week to its major routes.

More stores have been joining the mask bandwagon as well.

Over the weekend, Real Canadian Superstore and No Frills imposed mandatory face masks for shoppers beginning Aug. 29.