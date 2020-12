B.C. Transit, TransLink, BC Ferries getting more than $1B in pandemic relief funds

TransLink and BC Ferries will get more than $1 billion in pandemic relief funds under details of an agreement that were finalized on Friday by the federal and provincial governments.

Joyce Murray, the federal digital government minister, says the agreement will help the public transit providers cover revenue and operational losses from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many details of the plan were released over the summer. It will see TransLink get $644 million, the ferry service $308 million and B.C. Transit $86 million.

B.C. and the federal government are equally sharing the costs.

B.C. Transportation Minister Rob Fleming says the one-time funding ensures essential public transportation services and affordable fares will be maintained.

He says B.C. transit services have kept running during the COVID-19 pandemic despite experiencing sharp revenue declines.

"Together we are going to get through it and this funding is intended to get us past the health crisis and into the vaccination period,'' Fleming told a news conference Friday.